Britain deploys air defence destroyer to Cyprus following drone attack

Britain is deploying HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer, to Cyprus after the runway of its Akrotiri base there was hit by an Iranian-made drone.

Deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he was sending the naval vessel along with helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to the region, as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

France and Greece said they would also send anti-missile and anti-drone systems after the British base on the island was hit on Monday.

"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there," Starmer said in a post on social media, adding that he had spoken with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides about the move.

"We’re continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the President of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region," he said.