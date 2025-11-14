BOOK REVIEW | USN PT Boat vs IJN Destroyer: Tokyo Express 1942-43

There is much to be learnt by modern naval leaders and planners from this excellent little book. As recently developed weapons have shown in Crimea and the Red Sea, for example, things have changed considerably so that the days of expensive capital ships and their associated munitions are looking somewhat passé.

Compared with modern frigates and destroyers that are as big as World War II cruisers, the vessels that are the subject of the book are tiny. The American PT Boats were mostly less than 80 feet (24 metres) long and their opposing Japanese destroyers about 388 feet (116 metres) long but very narrow.