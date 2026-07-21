Belgium's defence chief says frigate replacement programme plagued by delays, cost overruns

Belgium's Defence Minister has stated that a joint programme to replace some of the Belgian Navy's ageing warships is moving "completely in the wrong direction" due to delays and costs far exceeding initial estimates.

Speaking to Belgian local media, Defence Minister Theo Francken said that discussions with the Dutch Government are underway regarding the joint anti-submarine warfare frigate (ASWF) programme led by Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

The ASWF programme calls for the delivery of four ships with the Belgian and Dutch navies each receiving two examples. These ships are intended to replace the 1980s-designed Karel Doorman-class frigates currently in service with both navies.