Beleaguered Macron names new French aircraft carrier "Free France"

France's new aircraft carrier will be named France Libre (Free France), deeply unpopular President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, as Paris advances its 10.2-billion-euro ($12 billion) programme to replace its ageing nuclear-powered flagship Charles de Gaulle.

The warship is central to France's nuclear deterrent and Europe's bid for more defence autonomy, particularly after US President Donald Trump urged NATO allies to shoulder more of their own defence burden.

Macron announced the name Free France - the name of the French resistance movement in World War Two - during a visit to the vessel's construction site in the town of Indre, in western France, where state-owned (and heavily taxpayer subsidised) shipyard Naval Group has started work.