BAE Systems awarded $123m contract to modernise US Navy destroyer

The project scope includes underwater hull preservation, reconditioning of engineering spaces, upgrading command-and-control equipment, and refurbishing crew living spaces. The modernisation is expected to be completed by early 2027.

David M. Thomas, Jr., Vice President and General Manager of BAE Systems Maritime Solutions Norfolk, stated, “The modernisation of USS Forrest Sherman will be a major project for our team, building upon our recent DMP work...More importantly, our work will ensure that the Forrest Sherman is fit to provide a high level of service in the fleet for many years.”

The 9,200-ton USS Forrest Sherman, commissioned in 2006, is the 48th ship of its class.