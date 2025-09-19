Australia and Brunei complete joint maritime security exercise

The Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Brunei Navy have completed “Exercise Penguin”, a bilateral maritime security activity aimed at building interoperability and strengthening partnerships.
The exercise, which ran from September 9 to 14, was described as the first of its kind held between the two nations since 2018.
The exercise involved the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, working alongside the Royal Brunei Navy patrol vessel KDB Darulaman and the fast patrol boat KDB Berkat.
A team from Brunei's naval surface action group also participated in the drills, which included a number of sea and air surface warfare training exercises off the coast of Brunei Darussalam.
First Admiral Sahibul Bahari bin Haji Zainal Abidin, Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy, stated that the exercise continues to build maritime security and cooperation between the two countries, which have a long-standing defence relationship dating back to the Second World War.
Commander Dean Uren, the commanding officer of HMAS Ballarat, added that the exercise is a, "symbol of the deep friendship and enduring partnership between our two nations, and our two navies".
