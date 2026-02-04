Antin Infrastructure Partners to acquire Vigor Marine Group

Antin Infrastructure Partners has reached an agreement to acquire Vigor Marine Group from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

Vigor Marine Group provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the naval, defence, and commercial maritime sectors. Based in Portland, Oregon, the firm operates shipyard and fabrication facilities in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Norfolk.

The company manages six drydocks and 29 berths serving various government and commercial clients. It generated nearly $1 billion in revenue during 2024 and currently employs approximately 2,700 workers.

Antin Infrastructure Partners stated it will partner with the company to expand capacity across its five locations. The investment commitment will focus on upgrading infrastructure and technology while growing the skilled maritime workforce.