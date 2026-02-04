Antin Infrastructure Partners to acquire Vigor Marine Group

Antin Infrastructure Partners has reached an agreement to acquire Vigor Marine Group from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.
Vigor Marine Group provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the naval, defence, and commercial maritime sectors. Based in Portland, Oregon, the firm operates shipyard and fabrication facilities in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego, and Norfolk.
The company manages six drydocks and 29 berths serving various government and commercial clients. It generated nearly $1 billion in revenue during 2024 and currently employs approximately 2,700 workers.
Antin Infrastructure Partners stated it will partner with the company to expand capacity across its five locations. The investment commitment will focus on upgrading infrastructure and technology while growing the skilled maritime workforce.
Francesco Valente, the Chief Executive Officer of Vigor Marine Group, will continue to lead the company. The existing leadership team will remain in place to ensure continuity and the execution of the firm's long-term strategy, Antin said.
Valente stated that the partnership provides, "the added resources we need to take the next step in our long-term strategy".
Ryan Shockley, Senior Partner at Antin, noted the company consists of, "essential US infrastructure assets that require sustained capital commitment and operational continuity". He added that the firm is focused on supporting workforce development.
During the ownership of Lone Star Funds, the group consolidated five separate entities under a single brand. The firm also invested more than $170 million in facility improvements and technology upgrades.
The deal remains subject to customary regulatory approvals. Antin stated the acquisition is expected to conclude in 2026.