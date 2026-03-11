Angolan Navy's newest corvette launched in France

French shipbuilder CMN Naval has launched a new corvette slated for the Angolan Navy.

The future NRA Ekuikui II is the lead ship of a new class of corvettes ordered by Angola. CMN Naval is responsible for the design and construction of two ships in the class as a subcontractor of the Edge Group's Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).

The corvette will join seven other ADSB-built interceptors that are already in service with the Angolan Navy. These include six 12-metre vessels and one 16-metre vessel of an eventual five.