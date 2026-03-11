Angolan Navy's newest corvette launched in France

French shipbuilder CMN Naval has launched a new corvette slated for the Angolan Navy.
The future NRA Ekuikui II is the lead ship of a new class of corvettes ordered by Angola. CMN Naval is responsible for the design and construction of two ships in the class as a subcontractor of the Edge Group's Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
The corvette will join seven other ADSB-built interceptors that are already in service with the Angolan Navy. These include six 12-metre vessels and one 16-metre vessel of an eventual five.
The future Ekuikui II will measure 71 metres long and will be equipped with electro-optical/infrared cameras and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Edge Group said the UAVs will be fully integrated with the ship's combat management system. Control of the vehicles will be via a custom-made onboard station.
The second corvette in the class is under construction at ASDB's Abu Dhabi facilities while the third ship will be built at CMN Naval's yard in Cherbourg.