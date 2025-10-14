American naval defence supplier unveils new high-speed catamaran design

American defence supplier Eureka Naval Craft has revealed a new 57-foot (17-metre) high-speed catamaran designed for operations in contested coastlines, rivers, and islands. The company said the new vessel was designed to move troops and materiel into austere environments at high speed.
The vessel has a declared top speed of 50 knots and a range of 350 nautical miles (648 kilometres) at 38 knots (70 kilometres per hour), with extended range available through modular fuel tanks.
It can be operated autonomously or be optionally manned and is capable of carrying ten tons of cargo or 36 troops. Its shallow water capabilities allow it to operate in just 1.6 feet (0.5 metres) of water, and it can beach and recover itself.
For mission flexibility, the vessel features an open-top deck that can handle outsized loads, mission modules, and modular weapons systems, with SH Defence modular deck locks to secure cargo.
The low-profile design can be fitted with optional remote weapon stations, counter-unmanned air systems, and appliqué armour. Bow and stern ramps enable rapid roll-on/roll-off operations.
Eureka noted the vessel is designed for sustained high-tempo operations with minimal shore support, featuring quick-change modular engines at deck level, accessible service hatches, and commonality with commercial parts. The company added that the design is production-ready now for scalable manufacturing across US shipyards.