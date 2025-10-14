American naval defence supplier unveils new high-speed catamaran design

American defence supplier Eureka Naval Craft has revealed a new 57-foot (17-metre) high-speed catamaran designed for operations in contested coastlines, rivers, and islands. The company said the new vessel was designed to move troops and materiel into austere environments at high speed.

The vessel has a declared top speed of 50 knots and a range of 350 nautical miles (648 kilometres) at 38 knots (70 kilometres per hour), with extended range available through modular fuel tanks.