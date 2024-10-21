Agreement reached on transfer of ownership of Australian naval shipbuilder

Luerssen Australia’s sole business is the building of six Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) under the existing SEA1180 contract with the Australian Department of Defence (DOD).

Upon completion of the potential transaction, NVL will transfer all its shareholding in Luerssen Australia to Civmec, including all assets, employees, and licences. Civmec said this ensures the uninterrupted design and build of the Arafura-class OPVs at the Osborne South shipyard in South Australia and the Civmec-owned facility in Henderson, Western Australia.