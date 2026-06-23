$418m contract to maintain US Navy shipboard elevators awarded to HII

American shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has secured a $418 million contract to repair and maintain shipboard-based elevators on US Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious ships. The five-year, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command on June 22

Under the agreement, the company's mission technologies division will provide engineering, maintenance, and technical repair support for cargo handling equipment and associated systems.

According to HII, the division will also deliver sailor training to promote self-sufficiency at sea and provide rapid response fly-away teams for global deployments.