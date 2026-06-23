$418m contract to maintain US Navy shipboard elevators awarded to HII

American shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has secured a $418 million contract to repair and maintain shipboard-based elevators on US Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious ships. The five-year, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command on June 22
Under the agreement, the company's mission technologies division will provide engineering, maintenance, and technical repair support for cargo handling equipment and associated systems.
According to HII, the division will also deliver sailor training to promote self-sufficiency at sea and provide rapid response fly-away teams for global deployments.
Operations under this contract will be performed within the continental US, outside the continental US, and at forward-deployed locations worldwide.
Michael Lempke, president of mission technologies' global security group, said that ensuring these essential operational systems run reliably is central to meeting the readiness needs of sailors and marines.
The team intends to apply lessons from four decades of elevator support unit experience to deliver these sustainment services, Lempke added.