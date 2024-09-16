VESSEL REVIEW | Rauer II – New general-purpose landing craft for Norwegian Defence Estates Agency
The Norwegian Defence Estates Agency (Forsvarsbygg), the sub-agency of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence that is primarily responsible for operating military real estate, has taken delivery of a new landing craft workboat that will perform marine surveys, inspections of port and subsea infrastructure, and transporting personnel and equipment of both Forsvarsbygg and the Norwegian armed forces.
Built by Hatløy Maritime, the all-aluminium, eight- by 3.05-metre (26- by 10-foot) Rauer II will be operated by the Forsvarsbygg’s maritime department between Engelsviken and Rauøy Island in southeastern Norway.
The vessel is fitted with a sonar for locating and identifying submerged objects during surveys and underwater inspections. The wheelhouse can accommodate up to five people and is fitted with sliding side doors and a heater, which will keep the interior comfortable even under mild winter conditions.
Built with secondary emergency response capability
Other key features include a bow thruster, a hydraulic steering system, a tow post, bilge pumps, and two dive doors. The open deck will be able to transport up to five additional people or cargo such as light vehicles and construction equipment.
The landing craft may also support emergency response efforts. Specifically, it may assist the Norwegian Coastal Administration in providing available response capacity in the event of oil spills or other major incidents.
Forsvarsbygg expects the replacement for the workboat Rauer I will help ensure lower operating and maintenance costs, as the greater carrying capacities will mean that fewer trips need to be completed to transport the same payloads.
The newer landing craft also boasts a higher operating speed of 50 knots courtesy of two Honda outboard engines, which then further expands its area of operations. The engines are fed by a 600-litre (130-gallon) fuel tank.