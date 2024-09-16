VESSEL REVIEW | Rauer II – New general-purpose landing craft for Norwegian Defence Estates Agency

Built by Hatløy Maritime, the all-aluminium, eight- by 3.05-metre (26- by 10-foot) Rauer II will be operated by the Forsvarsbygg’s maritime department between Engelsviken and Rauøy Island in southeastern Norway.

The vessel is fitted with a sonar for locating and identifying submerged objects during surveys and underwater inspections. The wheelhouse can accommodate up to five people and is fitted with sliding side doors and a heater, which will keep the interior comfortable even under mild winter conditions.