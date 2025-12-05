VESSEL REVIEW | Marte 106 – Naval dive boat to support underwater clearance operations

Marte 106
French shipbuilder Bord a Bord recently handed over a new dive boat to the French Navy.

Designed by France’s Oeuvres Vives Naval Architecture, Marte 106 has an LOA of 15.35 metres (50.36 feet), a beam of 4.1 metres (13.5 feet), a draught of only 0.95 metre (3.12 feet) at full load, a lightship displacement of 7,140 kg, and twin outboard engines.

The vessel utilises a workboat design that can also be adapted for non-military roles such as cargo transport, scientific research, and search and rescue.

Ergonomic layout in a compact, stable platform

The vessel can carry up to 30 divers and up to five tons of assorted payloads such as dive gear and small remotely operated vehicles. She is built entirely of aluminium to simplify maintenance and to guarantee resistance to corrosion and structural integrity following exposure to saltwater.

Her optimally designed deck allows for easier diver movement and improved ergonomics for entering the water and getting back on board.

Fine inlets facilitate smooth passage to and from the water while a bow step has been incorporated to help reduce spray. Bord a Bord said particular attention was paid to the distribution of volumes to make the vessel as stable as possible even in rough seas with waves arriving from three-quarters astern or in split waves.

The hull incorporates hydrodynamic refinements that help ensure fuel efficiency and stability during extended passages, making the boat well-suited for the higher sea states often encountered in the Black Sea.

Improved durability and helm station visibility

The hull is also durable enough to permit beaching should it become necessary to embark and disembark divers, such as when operating out of remote areas without adequate port infrastructure.

On board, modular fittings – including benches and clipboard holders – can be configured according to operational needs. This allows the layout to be rearranged appropriately for each mission. Possible installation options include a decompression chamber and a toilet.

The wheelhouse is enclosed to provide protection from the elements and is fitted with reverse-angled windscreens to reduce glare and reliance on wipers. The wheelhouse is placed well forward to provide the helm operator with unobstructed visibility ahead and to the sides, thus ensuring improved situational awareness when navigating while divers are still in the water.

Marte 106 was built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules and French Division 222 cargo vessel regulations. The boat will be deployed primarily in the Black Sea, where she will support naval dive operations.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Dive boat
Classification: Bureau Veritas; French Division 222
Flag: France
Owner: French Navy
Designer: Oeuvres Vives Naval Architecture, France
Builder: Bord a Bord, France
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 15.35 metres (50.36 feet)
Beam: 4.1 metres (13.5 feet)
Draught: 0.95 metre (3.12 feet)
Displacement: 7,140 kg
Capacity: 5.0 tons
Main engines: 2 x outboards
Crew: 1
Additional personnel: 30
Operational area: Black Sea
