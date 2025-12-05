VESSEL REVIEW | Marte 106 – Naval dive boat to support underwater clearance operations

French shipbuilder Bord a Bord recently handed over a new dive boat to the French Navy.

Designed by France’s Oeuvres Vives Naval Architecture, Marte 106 has an LOA of 15.35 metres (50.36 feet), a beam of 4.1 metres (13.5 feet), a draught of only 0.95 metre (3.12 feet) at full load, a lightship displacement of 7,140 kg, and twin outboard engines.

The vessel utilises a workboat design that can also be adapted for non-military roles such as cargo transport, scientific research, and search and rescue.