VESSEL REVIEW | APL 72 – US Navy mobile berthing barge to house crews during ship maintenance cycles

Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana has handed over a new berthing and messing barge to the US Navy.

APL 72 belongs to a class of barges designated by the navy as the auxiliary personnel lighter–small (APL(S)) vessels to replace the service’s berthing vessels that are now more than 70 years old. The first two APL(S) vessels built by Bollinger, APL 70 and APL 71, were delivered to the navy in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The earlier APL(S) were manufactured by VT Halter Marine from 2018 until its acquisition by Bollinger in late 2022 but otherwise utilise the same standard design.