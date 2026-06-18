Naval Auxiliary/Support

US Navy takes delivery of 17th LCAC-100-class landing craft

LCAC 116 PAE Maritime(1).jpg
LCAC 116PAE Maritime
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The US Navy recently took delivery of a new air-cushion landing craft (LCAC) built by Textron Systems Corporation.

LCAC 116 is the seventeenth LCAC-100-class vessel. Like her sisters, she has an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 48 feet (15 metres), a height of 26 feet (7.9 metres), and four crewmembers consisting of a pilot, a co-pilot, a loadmaster and a deck engineer.

The craft's open deck has a total area of 1,608 square feet (149 square metres) and can accommodate a maximum of 67 tons of assorted loads consisting of vehicles and heavy equipment.

Separate from the cargo deck is an enclosed personnel transport module that can house 145 combat-equipped troops or 108 casualty victims.

The LCAC 100-class vessels are built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to the US Navy's "legacy" LCACs to ensure their compatibility with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships as well as the expeditionary transfer docks of the Military Sealift Command.

Like their predecessors, these LCAC 100-class vessels were designed specifically for the transport of the ground combat elements of the US Marine Corps between the navy's larger, deep-draught amphibious ships and unprepared beaches. Secondary missions will include humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

North America
US Navy
Textron Systems Corporation
United States
LCAC 100 class
LCAC 116 (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com