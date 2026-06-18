US Navy takes delivery of 17th LCAC-100-class landing craft

The US Navy recently took delivery of a new air-cushion landing craft (LCAC) built by Textron Systems Corporation.

LCAC 116 is the seventeenth LCAC-100-class vessel. Like her sisters, she has an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 48 feet (15 metres), a height of 26 feet (7.9 metres), and four crewmembers consisting of a pilot, a co-pilot, a loadmaster and a deck engineer.

The craft's open deck has a total area of 1,608 square feet (149 square metres) and can accommodate a maximum of 67 tons of assorted loads consisting of vehicles and heavy equipment.