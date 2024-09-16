US Navy places order for up to eight additional John Lewis-class fleet oilers
The US Navy has awarded a US$6.75 billion block buy contract to General Dynamics NASSCO for the procurement of up to eight additional John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO).
The navy expects that, by using the block buy approach, it can generate savings of US$491 million as compared to the total anticipated costs of carrying out the program through annual contracts.
This award includes a Shipbuilding Capability Preservation Agreement with NASSCO that broadens and strengthens the shipbuilding industrial base by providing an incentive for a shipbuilder to obtain new private sector work, thereby reducing the navy’s cost of doing business.
The John Lewis-class T-AOs will be operated by the Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.
The ship also boasts the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.