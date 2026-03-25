US Navy opens vessel maintenance facility in Rota, Spain

The US Navy officially opened a new expeditionary maintenance facility (EMF) during a ceremony at Camp Mitchell at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, on Monday, March 23.

This project, led by NAVSTA Rota’s resident officer in charge of construction in coordination with the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), will deliver modern vehicle, boat, and equipment maintenance capabilities in direct support of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion and Underwater Construction Team assets operating across Europe and Africa.

“This facility is about readiness at the deckplate level,” said Captain Allen Willey, 22NCR commodore. “By providing our Seabees and divers with a purpose-built maintenance space, we’re directly improving their ability to sustain equipment, respond faster, and remain mission-ready in support of fleet and combatant commander requirements.”