US Navy fleet oiler Pecos to be deactivated after 35 years’ service

Christened in 1989, Pecos served as part of the MSC fleet for 35 years. During its career, the T-AO served in the Persian Gulf during both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2006, Pecos deployed with the MSC Hospital Ship USNS Mercy for five months, delivering aid and humanitarian assistance to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, following the humanitarian assistance missions in the wake of the tsunami in Indonesia. Missions like this evolved into what is now known as the Pacific Partnership missions, which continue to provide medical and humanitarian assistance throughout Southeast Asia.