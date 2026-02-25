Spanish yard to build four support ships for Swedish Royal Navy

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and Spain's Freire Shipyard have entered into an agreement wherein Freire will build four new support vessels for the Swedish Royal Navy.

The new support ships will each have a length of 47 metres, a top speed of 12 knots, a maximum endurance of 10 days, and accommodation for 16 crewmembers.

The vessels will each mount two main cranes on the main deck, as well as an auxiliary crane for supplies, which will permit fully independent loading and unloading operations. A stern ramp will permit the embarkation and disembarkation of wheeled cargo.