Serco orders 24 new vessels to support Royal Navy contract

Outsourcing and services company Serco has placed an order for 24 new vessels of various types. The new ships will be used to support Serco's 10-year contract with the UK Royal Navy to provide maritime services at naval bases in Clyde, Devonport, and Portsmouth.
The vessel order is part of the defence maritime service next generation (DMS NG) vessel replacement project, under which Serco is the prime contractor.
The contract includes a wide range of ship types, including ASD tugs, RSD tugs, pilot boats, barges, and crane barges.
The vessels are intended to provide services such as vessel towage, passenger transfer, and barge and tank cleaning to ensure the continuation of essential harbour movements and support services at the naval bases.
Guy Barker, Serco’s Maritime Services Director, stated that the project represents a significant step forward in modernising the Ministry of Defence’s auxiliary fleet.
The delivery of the 24 new vessels will commence in 2027 and is scheduled to be completed during 2028.