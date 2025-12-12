Seaward Services wins $77m contract to support US Navy training squadron

Seaward Services, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, has been selected by the US Navy's NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk to provide mariner and logistical support to the training support vessel squadron (TSVRON).
The contract, with a total potential value of $77 million, spans five years and six months. Services are scheduled to commence in January 2026.
Under the agreement, Seaward Services will support four training support vessels (TSV) based in Norfolk, Virginia.
These vessels are crewed by a combination of civilian and contract mariners and are utilised to create realistic training environments for Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4).
The training includes academic, synthetic, and live exercises essential for the deployment certification of carrier strike groups and marine expeditionary units.
Brendan Smith, President of Seaward Services, stated, "The training support vessels operated by TSVRON are critical naval training assets, and Seaward Services is proud to provide expert mariner and logistics support to ensure future and ongoing training scenarios meet both the important mission and…high standards of the US Navy."