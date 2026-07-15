Russian yard floats out new ice-capable naval tanker

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Nevsky Shipyard division, had launched a new fleet support tanker ordered by the Russian Navy.

The future Alexey Shein (Алексей Шеин) belongs to the Project 23130 series of ice-capable tankers, which will be used primarily for the transport of liquid cargo such as marine fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water in support of deployed Russian naval and military units. Space will also be available for the transport of other supplies such as food.

The tanker will also be capable of underway replenishment and can refuel up to three different vessels simultaneously.