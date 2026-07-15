Russian yard floats out new ice-capable naval tanker

Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, through its Nevsky Shipyard division, had launched a new fleet support tanker ordered by the Russian Navy.
The future Alexey Shein (Алексей Шеин) belongs to the Project 23130 series of ice-capable tankers, which will be used primarily for the transport of liquid cargo such as marine fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water in support of deployed Russian naval and military units. Space will also be available for the transport of other supplies such as food.
The tanker will also be capable of underway replenishment and can refuel up to three different vessels simultaneously.
Upon completion, the future Alexey Shein will have a length of 130 metres, a beam of 21.5 metres, a draught of seven metres, a deadweight of 9,000, and a crew of 24. Two diesel engines driving a single propeller will deliver a speed of 16 knots and a range of 8,000 nautical miles.
The vessel will also have the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's ice class Arc4 notation, which means it will able to sail through Arctic surface ice thickness of up to 80 centimetres during the summer and autumn and 60 centimetres in winter.