Poland's second signals intelligence ship launched

Saab launched the second signals intelligence (SIGINT) ship for Poland, ORP Henryk Zygalski, in Gdańsk on January 14, 2026. This vessel is the second and final ship built under a programme between the Polish State Treasury Armament Agency and Saab Kockums.

The first ship in the series, ORP Jerzy Różycki, was launched on July 1, 2025. Both vessels will now be equipped with reconnaissance systems and undergo sea trials before entering active service.

The ship-based electronic intelligence systems are designed to acquire data across the entire spectrum of maritime electronic intelligence. Mats Wicksell, head of Saab business area Kockums, stated the project strengthens cooperation between Swedish and Polish industries.