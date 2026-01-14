Poland's second signals intelligence ship launched

Saab launched the second signals intelligence (SIGINT) ship for Poland, ORP Henryk Zygalski, in Gdańsk on January 14, 2026. This vessel is the second and final ship built under a programme between the Polish State Treasury Armament Agency and Saab Kockums.
The first ship in the series, ORP Jerzy Różycki, was launched on July 1, 2025. Both vessels will now be equipped with reconnaissance systems and undergo sea trials before entering active service.
The ship-based electronic intelligence systems are designed to acquire data across the entire spectrum of maritime electronic intelligence. Mats Wicksell, head of Saab business area Kockums, stated the project strengthens cooperation between Swedish and Polish industries.
Saab serves as the prime contractor for the programme and is responsible for the supply and integration of mission systems. Remontowa Shipbuilding was subcontracted for the construction, with the Polish company MMC providing design support.
Other entities within the Polish defence industry are also involved in the project’s implementation, according to Saab. Deliveries of the ships are planned for 2027 and 2028, following the completion of onboard installation work and sea trials.