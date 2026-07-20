Philadelphia yard tapped for US Navy missile tracking ships

Hanwha Philly Shipyard of Philadelphia has been selected to build new missile-range instrumentation vessels (MRIVs) to be operated by the US Navy.

The ship's design will be based on that of the national security multimission vessels (NSMVs), the training and disaster response vessels that Hanwha Philly is building for the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).

The US Navy will operate the MRIVs in support of the activities of the Missile Defence Agency, particularly in the Pacific Ocean.