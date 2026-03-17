Norway and UK plan joint acquisition of up to 30 commando craft

Norway and the UK have launched plans for a joint acquisition of up to 30 new vessels designed for coastal operations in the North Atlantic and the high north. Both nations stated that this joint commando craft programme is intended to provide better speed, endurance, survivability, and manoeuvrability for specialized maritime missions.
According to the Norwegian Government, these vessels will transport personnel and equipment to coastal areas under demanding conditions while supporting situational awareness. The crafts are also intended to facilitate target designation and operate sensor systems.
Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik noted that the development of a joint capacity for coastal operations strengthens the ability for both nations to operate together.
The planned vessels will be up to 24 metres long and have a displacement of up to 60 tonnes. Capable of independent operations for several days, these vessels will serve Norway’s Coastal Fighter Command and the UK Commando Force.
A request for information has been distributed to survey current suppliers, technical solutions, and possible delivery timelines. The survey also seeks insight into national design alternatives and production capacity at Norwegian shipyards where the vessels are planned to be built.
This maritime initiative falls under the Lunna House Agreement, which was signed in December 2025. This framework facilitates military cooperation on weapons, unmanned mine-hunting, and underwater warfare systems.