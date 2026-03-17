Norway and UK plan joint acquisition of up to 30 commando craft

Norway and the UK have launched plans for a joint acquisition of up to 30 new vessels designed for coastal operations in the North Atlantic and the high north. Both nations stated that this joint commando craft programme is intended to provide better speed, endurance, survivability, and manoeuvrability for specialized maritime missions.

According to the Norwegian Government, these vessels will transport personnel and equipment to coastal areas under demanding conditions while supporting situational awareness. The crafts are also intended to facilitate target designation and operate sensor systems.

Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik noted that the development of a joint capacity for coastal operations strengthens the ability for both nations to operate together.