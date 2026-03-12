New air-cushion landing craft delivered to US Navy

Textron Systems Corporation delivered a new air-cushion landing craft (LCAC) to the US Navy on Tuesday, March 10.
LCAC 115 is the sixteenth LCAC-100-class vessel. Like her sisters, she has an LOA of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 48 feet (15 metres), a height of 26 feet (7.9 metres), and four crewmembers consisting of a pilot, a co-pilot, a loadmaster and a deck engineer.
The craft's open deck has a total area of 1,608 square feet (149 square metres) and can accommodate a maximum of 67 tons of assorted loads consisting of vehicles and heavy equipment.
Separate from the cargo deck is an enclosed personnel transport module that can house 145 combat-equipped troops or 108 casualty victims.
The LCAC 100-class vessels are built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to the navy's legacy LCACs to ensure their compatibility with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships as well as the expeditionary transfer docks of the Military Sealift Command.
Like their predecessors, these LCAC 100-class vessels were designed specifically for the transport of the ground combat elements of the US Marine Corps between the navy's larger, deep-draught amphibious ships and unprepared beaches. Secondary missions will include humanitarian assistance and disaster response.