Locally-built dive support craft delivered to Indian Navy

A20 has a length of 32.9 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a displacement of approximately 380 tons, and space for 18 crewmembers. Two 1,342kW engines deliver a service speed of 11 knots.

The hydrodynamic analysis and model testing of the ship during the design stage was undertaken at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam.

All five DSVs in the class are scheduled to be handed over to the Indian Navy by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Construction of the ships is being undertaken in compliance with the requirements of the Indian Register of Shipping.