Leidos unveils commando insertion craft concept for Royal Navy
Leidos has unveiled a next-generation commando insertion craft (CIC) concept developed for the UK Royal Navy. The company describes the vessel as the first of its size to combine speed, range, vehicle delivery, and modular mission systems into a single platform.
The concept was developed under the UK Commando Force programme, which has a goal of delivering 24 medium surface insertion craft. These vessels are intended to be capable of deploying commando strike teams, light tactical mobility platforms, and medium combat loads from long range.
The craft is designed to be capable of exceeding 40 knots (74 kilometres per hour) and incorporates Leidos technology, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and integrated weaponry. The company stated the design was the result of a collaborative effort between Leidos naval architects, the Royal Navy, and the UK Commando Force.
Adam Clarke, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive at Leidos UK and Europe, stated that the concept represents a pivotal step in equipping the UK Commando Force with the capability to operate with greater agility and survivability in a complex maritime environment. The company noted that the concept is aligned with AUKUS Pillar 2 maritime autonomy objectives and the UK's vision to move to warfighting readiness.