Leidos unveils commando insertion craft concept for Royal Navy

Leidos has unveiled a next-generation commando insertion craft (CIC) concept developed for the UK Royal Navy. The company describes the vessel as the first of its size to combine speed, range, vehicle delivery, and modular mission systems into a single platform.

The concept was developed under the UK Commando Force programme, which has a goal of delivering 24 medium surface insertion craft. These vessels are intended to be capable of deploying commando strike teams, light tactical mobility platforms, and medium combat loads from long range.