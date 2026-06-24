Keel laid for US Navy's ninth John Lewis-class oiler

General Dynamics NASSCO has laid the keel of the future USNS Harriet Tubman, the US Navy's ninth John Lewis-class replenishment oiler.

Like her sisters, she will be operated by the Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.

The ship will also have the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil and jet fuel for aircraft, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.