Keel laid for US Navy's ninth John Lewis-class oiler

General Dynamics NASSCO has laid the keel of the future USNS Harriet Tubman, the US Navy's ninth John Lewis-class replenishment oiler.
Like her sisters, she will be operated by the Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.
The ship will also have the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil and jet fuel for aircraft, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.
Upon completion, Harriet Tubman will have a length of 746 feet (227 metres), a beam of 106 feet (32.4 metres), a maximum draught of 33.5 feet (10.2 metres), a displacement of 24,818 tons (22,515 tonnes) and a crew complement of 125 including 99 civilian mariners.
The design will incorporate a double hull to protect against oil spills. There will also be strengthened cargo and ballast tanks and dry cargo transfer rigs, while either side of the ship will feature stations that will enable it to perform underway replenishment.
Two four-stroke diesel engines will drive conventional propellers to deliver a speed of 20 knots and a range of over 6,140 nautical miles.