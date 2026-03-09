Japan's newest SWATH surveillance ship commissioned into service

Bingo has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 29.9 metres, a draught of 7.5 metres, and a displacement of 3,048 tonnes at full load. She was designed to be able operate at low speeds while conducting surveillance, and her SWATH construction ensures improved stability even when sailing in bad weather and higher sea states.

The standard SWATH design is a proven one for ocean surveillance, as evidenced by the US and Chinese navies adopting the same design for their own ships that perform the same undersea monitoring role.

The ship was designed to be crewed by 40 personnel at any given time. The crew complement will also include five civilian technicians who will assist the JMSDF personnel in operating the vessel's array of ocean surveillance equipment, which includes a towed array sensor system.