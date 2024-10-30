Japanese builder unveils new landing craft concept

The vessel will have a length of 30 metres, a beam of eight metres, and a top speed of 20 knots even with a load of two heavy vehicles.

The landing craft will also feature a prominent hybrid design combining the features of a trimaran with those of a conventional monohull vessel. BMT said the design will deliver significantly enhanced seakeeping and stability when operating in high sea states and at high speed with a heavy payload, thus offering enhanced motions and minimal speed reduction in waves.