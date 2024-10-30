Japanese builder unveils new landing craft concept
Japan Marine United (JMU) recently unveiled design images of a new type of high-speed landing craft developed jointly with UK engineering firm BMT.
The vessel will have a length of 30 metres, a beam of eight metres, and a top speed of 20 knots even with a load of two heavy vehicles.
The landing craft will also feature a prominent hybrid design combining the features of a trimaran with those of a conventional monohull vessel. BMT said the design will deliver significantly enhanced seakeeping and stability when operating in high sea states and at high speed with a heavy payload, thus offering enhanced motions and minimal speed reduction in waves.
The design also makes the vessel suitable for shallow-water operation in both littoral and inland waterways. The trimaran bow has inherent stability to facilitate the safe and efficient delivery of troops and vehicles at unprepared beaches.
JMU intends to mass-produce the landing craft for potential distribution to overseas customers beginning with those in Southeast Asia.