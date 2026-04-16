Italian Navy takes delivery of converted multi-purpose support vessel

Fincantieri delivered the multi-purpose support vessel Tritone to the Italian Navy at its Palermo shipyard on April 14.

The 6,650-tonne ship was originally built as an offshore service vessel named Topaz Commander and was purchased on the secondary market in early 2026 for conversion into a naval support unit.

Work completed at the shipyard integrated the vessel into national command systems and adjusted its operational capacity. Its modular architecture allows the platform to accommodate and maintain unmanned aerial, surface, and underwater systems, according to Fincantieri.