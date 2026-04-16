Italian Navy takes delivery of converted multi-purpose support vessel

Fincantieri delivered the multi-purpose support vessel Tritone to the Italian Navy at its Palermo shipyard on April 14.
The 6,650-tonne ship was originally built as an offshore service vessel named Topaz Commander and was purchased on the secondary market in early 2026 for conversion into a naval support unit.
Work completed at the shipyard integrated the vessel into national command systems and adjusted its operational capacity. Its modular architecture allows the platform to accommodate and maintain unmanned aerial, surface, and underwater systems, according to Fincantieri.
The Italian Navy will use the Tritone to support the definition of requirements for future vessels, including the multi-purpose underwater domain surveillance vessels. These new ships are scheduled to join the navy's fleet starting in 2031.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero noted that the underwater domain is an increasingly complex ecosystem where defence and commercial applications converge. Integrating unmanned systems with traditional platforms represents a key factor in evolving maritime capabilities, he added.
Fincantieri identified the underwater sector as one of the strategic pillars of its 2026–2030 business plan.