Inocea to acquire two UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships

UK-based defence and industrial conglomerate the Inocea Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler.
Inocea said the vessels have been maintained in extended readiness, preserved in class and are in excellent technical condition.
Wave Knight and Wave Ruler will be reactivated to full operational readiness under class and flag state requirements and operated by Inocea companies to support allied navies.
"These fast fleet tankers are strategic enablers, extending the endurance, independence and expeditionary capability of naval task forces," Inocea said in a social media post. "Returning them to service meets the urgent need for rapidly deployable, world-class support for allied fleets."
The RFA ships also boast aviation facilities and replenishment-at-sea capabilities, allowing them to support high-tempo fleet operations.
Inocea also owns Asterix, a 26,000-tonne replenishment oiler that has been operated in support of the Royal Canadian Navy and other allied forces since 2018.