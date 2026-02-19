Inocea to acquire two UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships

UK-based defence and industrial conglomerate the Inocea Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler.

Inocea said the vessels have been maintained in extended readiness, preserved in class and are in excellent technical condition.

Wave Knight and Wave Ruler will be reactivated to full operational readiness under class and flag state requirements and operated by Inocea companies to support allied navies.