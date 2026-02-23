Greenland's Prime Minister declines Trump offer to send hospital ship

The Prime Minister of Greenland has declined a proposal recently announced by US President Donald Trump to send a hospital ship to provide medical services for residents of the Arctic territory.

"President Trump's idea to send an American hospital ship here to Greenland is noted," Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a social media post on Sunday, February 22.

"But we have a public health system where treatment is free for citizens. It's a deliberate choice, and a basic part of our society."