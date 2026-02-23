Greenland's Prime Minister declines Trump offer to send hospital ship

The Prime Minister of Greenland has declined a proposal recently announced by US President Donald Trump to send a hospital ship to provide medical services for residents of the Arctic territory.
"President Trump's idea to send an American hospital ship here to Greenland is noted," Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a social media post on Sunday, February 22.
"But we have a public health system where treatment is free for citizens. It's a deliberate choice, and a basic part of our society."
Mr Nielsen said that Greenland is, "always open to dialogue and collaboration," even with the United States, but also advised the American President to collaborate now instead of resorting to, "random outbursts on social media."
On Saturday, February 21, Mr Trump said that he is working with Lousiana Governor Jeff Landry on the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland, "to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken of there."
Landry was recently appointed special envoy to Greenland.
Mr Trump did not specify which of the US Navy's only two hospital ships, USNS Comfort or USNS Mercy (pictured), would be sent.