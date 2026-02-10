Ex-UK Royal Navy survey ship sold to Bangladesh

The UK Government and the Bangladesh Navy have entered into a government‑to‑government sales agreement for the former HMS Enterprise, an Echo‑class hydrographic and oceanographic survey vessel.

The vessel, known for its service in survey operations, humanitarian support, and disaster‑response missions, will now help strengthen Bangladesh’s maritime security and regional stability efforts, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

It will also provide hydrographic, oceanographic and scientific research capability and offer significant research opportunities for Bangladeshi universities.