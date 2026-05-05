Construction begins on US Navy's fifth LCU 1700-class landing craft

Austal USA recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of a new utility landing craft (LCU) ordered by the US Navy.

The future LCU 1714 will be the fifth of a planned 12 LCU 1700-class vessels to be built by Austal USA for the US Navy.

The company was awarded an initial contract for the construction of three LCUs, with options for an additional nine vessels, in September 2023. The potential value of the contract for up to 12 vessels is US$379.7 million.