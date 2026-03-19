Australian Navy survey vessel leads Pacific boats to Exercise Kakadu

The hydrographic survey vessel HMAS Leeuwin is currently leading a task unit of six Pacific nations’ Guardian-class patrol boats as they transit to Jervis Bay for Exercise Kakadu. The Royal Australian Navy noted the group is travelling 1,300 nautical miles (2,408 kilometres) to reach the destination for the international maritime activity.
The ship is scheduled to serve as the reviewing vessel for the fleet review on March 21. This assignment marks a shift for the hydrographic survey vessel, which typically operates solo in northern Australian waters to perform mapping and environmental protection tasks.
The Royal Australian Navy stated that the passage includes specific training serials and high-speed manoeuvres for the patrol boats. These activities provide the various ships' companies with opportunities to practice ship handling and maintain engine efficiency through officer-of-the-watch movements around HMAS Leeuwin.
Commanding Officer Commander Shaun Poing-Destre described the collaboration with mariners from multiple nations as a unique operational event. “It’s rare that we get a chance to operate in company with other ships, especially ships from six different nations,” Poing-Destre said.
Environmental conditions have challenged the task unit, with the Royal Australian Navy reporting that ships were forced to operate at the limit of visual range as weather deteriorated. The crew has been responsible for coordinating communications, logistics, and safe navigation for the entire unit throughout the voyage.
HMAS Leeuwin is the last of two Leeuwin-class vessels remaining in service after its sister ship was decommissioned in late 2024. The task unit is expected to rendezvous with other participating units in Jervis Bay prior to the start of the formal review.