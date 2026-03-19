Australian Navy survey vessel leads Pacific boats to Exercise Kakadu

The hydrographic survey vessel HMAS Leeuwin is currently leading a task unit of six Pacific nations’ Guardian-class patrol boats as they transit to Jervis Bay for Exercise Kakadu. The Royal Australian Navy noted the group is travelling 1,300 nautical miles (2,408 kilometres) to reach the destination for the international maritime activity.

The ship is scheduled to serve as the reviewing vessel for the fleet review on March 21. This assignment marks a shift for the hydrographic survey vessel, which typically operates solo in northern Australian waters to perform mapping and environmental protection tasks.

The Royal Australian Navy stated that the passage includes specific training serials and high-speed manoeuvres for the patrol boats. These activities provide the various ships' companies with opportunities to practice ship handling and maintain engine efficiency through officer-of-the-watch movements around HMAS Leeuwin.