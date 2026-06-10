Kongsberg bullish on revenue as defence spending surges

Kongsberg aims to triple its revenue by 2029 and to more than quadruple it by 2033, driven by growing military investments in Europe, it said on Wednesday ahead of its investor day presentation.

The Norwegian defence and technology group's order intake and backlog have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, supported by higher defence spending across Europe and strong demand for missiles, air-defence systems and other military equipment.

Kongsberg expects to grow its revenue from NOK33 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2025 to NOK100 billion in 2029 and NOK150 billion in 2033, while targeting an operating profit margin of more than 16 per cent.