Joint naval exercise Obangame Express 2026 kicks off in Cameroon

Obangame Express 2026 (OE 26), sponsored by US Africa Command and conducted by the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet, held an opening ceremony for the exercise in host nation Cameroon on Thursday, April 23.
Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by US Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. This year's exercise will run until May 1.
“Maritime security is not just a naval concern; it is a vital component of national and regional stability,” said Rear Admiral Jason Naidyhorski, US Sixth Fleet Vice Commander. “With 90 per cent of all global trade traveling by sea, safeguarding these waters is a shared strategic interest for all of us. When maritime trade sails freely, economic development and prosperity flourish.”
The first iteration of Obangame Express took place in Cameroon, and this year, the exercise is back for the 15th iteration.
During OE 26, US forces will work alongside 30 nations from Europe, Africa and South America to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in West Africa, and increase interoperability between the US, African, and multinational Allies and partners.
The US Navy said OE 26 will reinforce critical African maritime security institutions, such as the Yaoundé Architecture for Maritime Security, to deter illegal activities and protect maritime economies in the Gulf of Guinea.
OE will provide an opportunity for participating navies to improve communications, both ship to shore and between maritime operation centers, through realistic training scenarios that build interoperability and enhance the maritime security environment, according to the navy.
Participating nations in OE 26 include: Angola, Benin, Belgium, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo, Tunisia and the United States.