Joint naval exercise Obangame Express 2026 kicks off in Cameroon

Obangame Express 2026 (OE 26), sponsored by US Africa Command and conducted by the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet, held an opening ceremony for the exercise in host nation Cameroon on Thursday, April 23.

Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by US Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. This year's exercise will run until May 1.

“Maritime security is not just a naval concern; it is a vital component of national and regional stability,” said Rear Admiral Jason Naidyhorski, US Sixth Fleet Vice Commander. “With 90 per cent of all global trade traveling by sea, safeguarding these waters is a shared strategic interest for all of us. When maritime trade sails freely, economic development and prosperity flourish.”