Japan approves FY2025 supplementary budget with allocations for new naval vessels

The Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has approved an amount equivalent to US$5.4 billion for defence spending purposes, including the acquisition of new surface ships and submarines by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
Under the government's FY2025 supplementary budget, approximately US$73.6 million will be earmarked for the acquisition of two new Mogami-class stealth frigates while US$250 million will go to the purchase of four new Taigei-class diesel-electric submarines.
Another US$19 million is slated for the procurement of two upgraded Mogami-class frigates. Compared to the baseline Mogami-class ships, the newer variants will each feature an improved radar and 16 additional vertical launch system cells for a total of 32, hence a slight increase in length.
A Japanese Ministry of Defence press official has confirmed that the budget allocations are intended to accelerate procurement of the new vessels. This would ensure that their respective deliveries to the JMSDF can be scheduled as early as possible.