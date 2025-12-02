Japan approves FY2025 supplementary budget with allocations for new naval vessels

The Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has approved an amount equivalent to US$5.4 billion for defence spending purposes, including the acquisition of new surface ships and submarines by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

Under the government's FY2025 supplementary budget, approximately US$73.6 million will be earmarked for the acquisition of two new Mogami-class stealth frigates while US$250 million will go to the purchase of four new Taigei-class diesel-electric submarines.