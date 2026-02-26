Irish Defence Department unveils five-year maritime security strategy

The Irish Department of Defence (DOD) recently unveiled Ireland's first ever national maritime security strategy (NMSS).

The DOD said the NMSS will provide a roadmap over the next five years t safeguard Ireland’s sovereign maritime interests, ensure safe and secure seas, and promote and support international law in the maritime domain.

"In the context of a challenging geopolitical landscape and given the considerable threats and risks currently faced by the country, this first strategy concentrates on securing the maritime domain from threats related to national security and defence," the DOD said in the strategy's executive summary.