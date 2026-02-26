Irish Defence Department unveils five-year maritime security strategy

The Irish Department of Defence (DOD) recently unveiled Ireland's first ever national maritime security strategy (NMSS).
The DOD said the NMSS will provide a roadmap over the next five years t safeguard Ireland’s sovereign maritime interests, ensure safe and secure seas, and promote and support international law in the maritime domain.
"In the context of a challenging geopolitical landscape and given the considerable threats and risks currently faced by the country, this first strategy concentrates on securing the maritime domain from threats related to national security and defence," the DOD said in the strategy's executive summary.
The work will be supported by a whole-of-government approach, working closely with the private sector, in cooperation with Ireland's regional and international partners and international institutions and upholding the legal order existing in the maritime domain.
Six strategic objectives have been identified, which aim to support this initial focus on national security and defence. They include: defence of the state’s maritime domain; protection of Ireland’s critical maritime infrastructure, especially its critical undersea infrastructure; enhancing Ireland’s maritime domain awareness; strengthening regional partnerships and increasing international cooperation; ensuring legal order in Ireland’s maritime domain and support international law; and educating, training, researching and innovating to support increased maritime security.
In order to ensure this strategy is implemented, a separate action plan has been developed, which identifies specific measures under each of the six objectives.
"Maritime security is a whole of government responsibility, and this strategy draws on input from across government, industry, academia, the public and international partners," said Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Defence.
"As Ireland’s first ever national maritime security strategy, it does not aim to address all aspects of maritime security but rather it begins with a targeted focus on the primary risks and threats to Ireland’s national security and defence given the geopolitical challenges facing Europe. It sets out the key issues and objectives for Ireland to support increased maritime security for the next five years."
McEntee added that the strategy’s associated action plan has been designed to be agile and adaptable to new threats as they emerge and evolve.