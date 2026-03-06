Iran's Guards challenge Trump to have US Navy escort oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

A spokesman for Iran’s beleaguered Revolutionary Guards challenged US President Donald Trump to deploy US naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

The US Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict ​in the ​Middle East has halted shipping ‌and ⁠energy exports through the vital Strait of ​Hormuz.

Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said, "Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that US forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence," according to state media.