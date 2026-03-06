Naval

Iran's Guards challenge Trump to have US Navy escort oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 4, 2026
A spokesman for Iran’s beleaguered Revolutionary Guards challenged US President Donald Trump to deploy US naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

The US Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict ​in the ​Middle East has halted shipping ‌and ⁠energy exports through the vital Strait of ​Hormuz.

Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said, "Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that US forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence," according to state media.

"We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted," Naini said

At least nine vessels have been attacked since the US and Israel first began strikes on Iran on Saturday and the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Edward Tobin)

