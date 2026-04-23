Iranian swarm tactics return to haunt Strait of Hormuz shipping

Iran's use of a swarm of small, fast boats to seize two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz could undermine suggestions US forces have disabled its naval threat and reveals the challenges facing reopening one of the world's most important oil export routes.

US President Donald Trump on Monday acknowledged that while Iran’s conventional navy had been largely destroyed, its "fast-attack ships" had not been considered much of a threat.

He said any such vessels coming near a US blockade set up outside the strait would be, "immediately ELIMINATED," using the "same system of kill" deployed in the Caribbean and Pacific where US air strikes have hit drug boats and killed at least 110 people.