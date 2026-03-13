Iranian plane leaves India with sailors, bodies from warship sunk in US attack

A chartered plane arranged by Iran departed southern India late on Friday carrying some sailors from a naval vessel that had docked in the country, as well as the bodies of crew members killed in a US attack off Sri Lanka, two sources told Reuters.

The aircraft had earlier taken off from Sri Lanka carrying the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a US submarine attack on a warship off the island’s coast last week, an Indian official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

It then landed in the neighbouring southern Indian city of Kochi before departing with sailors from another Iranian vessel and some Iranian tourists stranded in India, the official added.

An Iranian source confirmed the plane had taken off from Kochi but declined to confirm its destination or other details for security reasons.