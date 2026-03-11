Iran has laid about a dozen mines in Strait of Hormuz, sources say

Iran has deployed about a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a move likely to complicate the reopening of the narrow waterway, an important route for shipping oil and liquefied natural gas.

Exports of oil and LNG through the strategic chokepoint along Iran's coast have effectively been halted by the war launched 12 days ago by the United States and Israel, helping to drive a surge in world energy prices.

Iran’s military command on Wednesday said the world should be prepared for oil to hit $200 a barrel.

One source said the locations of most of the mines are known but declined to say how the US planned to deal with them.

CNN first reported the mining of the strait on Tuesday.