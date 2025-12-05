Iran fires ballistic, cruise missiles in major Gulf naval exercise

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy fired ballistic and cruise missiles at simulated targets in the Gulf on Friday during a two-day military exercise aimed at countering foreign threats, state media reported.

Earlier, Iran hosted an anti-terrorism drill in its northwestern province of East Azerbaijan with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which, according to state Press TV, was intended to signal both “peace and friendship” to neighbouring states and warn enemies that, “any miscalculation would meet a decisive response”.