Investment firms to acquire survival equipment supplier Beaufort

Investment firms Capitol Meridian Partners and Stellex Capital Management have agreed to acquire Beaufort, the aerospace and defence division of survival technology provider Survitec.
The carve-out transaction will see Beaufort become an independent company backed by the two investment firms.
Based in Ellesmere Port, UK, Beaufort supplies survival equipment for air, land, and sea forces to clients including the US Department of Defense and the UK Ministry of Defence.
Its core products include flight jackets, anti-G trousers, liferafts, submarine-escape equipment, and immersion suits. The company said it employs 1,200 people globally and operates seven manufacturing facilities across the US, UK, Germany, and Australia.
Robert Kledal, CEO of the seller Survitec, stated that Beaufort’s transition to new ownership with deep sector expertise positions the company to execute its growth strategy.
The new owners stated that they believe Beaufort is well-positioned to benefit from defence spending worldwide. They intend to, “pursue complementary acquisitions, invest to expand the product portfolio, and deepen customer relationships.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and financial terms were not disclosed.