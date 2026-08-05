Inside Taiwan's new military drills: Limited internet and wartime simulations

Taiwan began major military drills on Wednesday to test commanders' ability to fight on the fly when enemy movements defy expectations, while temporarily limiting internet access for the first time, senior Taiwan officials said.

The 10-day annual Han Kuang exercise began early in the morning after an underground command centre in Taipei issued the drill order, triggering combat-readiness moves that will include fighter jet dispersals and emergency naval deployments, two senior Taiwan officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Taiwan will also incorporate for the first time a so-called "backbrief" approach modelled on US military practice, in which junior officers receiving orders restate mission details to commanders — a move aimed at improving coordination, the officials added, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.