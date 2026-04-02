India reports 62 per cent rise in annual defense exports

India's defence exports for the fiscal year to March reached INR384.24 billion ($4.11 billion), a jump of more than 62 per cent from the previous period, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

India exported INR236.22 billion ($2.52 billion) worth of defence exports from April 2024 to March 2025, the statement said, adding that defence exports for the 2025-2026 fiscal year rose by INR148.02 billion.

The sharp rise signals increasing global acceptance of Indian-made defence products and the sector’s growing integration into international supply chains, the statement said.