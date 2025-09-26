Huntington Ingalls, other US companies added to Chinese Commerce Ministry's export control list

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on its official website earlier this week that it has added a number of US-based companies to the "unreliable entity list" and placed three US-based entities on the "export control management list."
The enterprises added to the export control list are Huntington Ingalls Industries, the Planate Management Group, and Global Dimensions. Added to the unreliable entity list are Saronic Technologies, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International.
Announcement number 51 of the Ministry of Commerce in 2025 shows that in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the regulations of the PRC on export control of dual-use Items and other laws and regulations and in order to safeguard national security and interests and fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation, it has been decided to include the three US entities in the export control list.
The ministry said exports of dual-use items to the aforementioned three US entities are prohibited, and all ongoing export activities related to such items shall cease immediately.
In exceptional circumstances where exports are deemed necessary, export operators must submit applications to the Ministry of Commerce.
Meanwhile, inclusion in the unreliable entity list means that enterprises are prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to China. They are also prohibited from making new investments within China.
The ministry said both announcements shall take effect from the dates of their respective publications.