Huntington Ingalls, other US companies added to Chinese Commerce Ministry's export control list

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on its official website earlier this week that it has added a number of US-based companies to the "unreliable entity list" and placed three US-based entities on the "export control management list."

The enterprises added to the export control list are Huntington Ingalls Industries, the Planate Management Group, and Global Dimensions. Added to the unreliable entity list are Saronic Technologies, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International.